 

Voetbalwereld reageert verslagen op overlijden Davide Astori (31)

Zondag, 4 maart 2018 om 13:10

Zondagochtend meldde Fiorentina via de officiële kanalen dat Davide Astori (31) onverwachts is overleden in zijn slaap. De veertienvoudig international annex aanvoerder van La Viola was een geliefd persoon, zowel binnen als buiten Italië. De voetbalwereld reageert geschokt op het overlijden van Astori, zo blijkt uit de reacties op sociale media.





Un grande giocatore ma ancora piu grande persona... quante battaglie insieme a cagliari poi ritrovati a roma... ancora non ci posso credere... ???? i miei pensieri anche alla sua famiglia e vicini... RIP????????

Een bericht gedeeld door Radja Nainggolan (@radjanainggolan.4) op

















4 reacties
AlexDelPiero10
4 maart 2018 om 13:16
0

Ongelooflijk dit, oma zij altijd dat ze de allerbeste vroeg komen halen, net zoals opa die amper 27 was, Davide, je moet wel een heel goed man geweest zijn, wanneer ze je zo snel komen halen. Ik zal je nooit vergeten, te vroeg, veel te vroeg.

lugano38
4 maart 2018 om 13:27
0

Hopelijk wilde de Heer Davide naast zich hebben. Rust in vrede. Sterkte aan alle nabestaande en ons allen die deze prachtige individuen een warme hart toe dragen in naam van het voetbal.

Palombo
4 maart 2018 om 14:00
0

Vreselijk bericht. Hij was een fantastische verdediger en international.

CoutihnoPSV
4 maart 2018 om 14:48
0

Toch altijd prachtig om te zien hoe voetbal zo erg verbroedert met zo'n soort gebeurtenissen! Rust in vrede Davide.

