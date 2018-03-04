Voetbalwereld reageert verslagen op overlijden Davide Astori (31)

Zondagochtend meldde Fiorentina via de officiële kanalen dat Davide Astori (31) onverwachts is overleden in zijn slaap. De veertienvoudig international annex aanvoerder van La Viola was een geliefd persoon, zowel binnen als buiten Italië. De voetbalwereld reageert geschokt op het overlijden van Astori, zo blijkt uit de reacties op sociale media.
Rest in peace Davide Astori ?????? ?? Our thoughts are with the family and friends #Astori #Fiorentina— Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) 4 maart 2018
We’d like to express our deepest condolences to Davide Astori’s family and @acffiorentina.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) 4 maart 2018
Senza parole.. alla fine se ne vanno sempre i migliori... buon viaggio amico mio. RIP ?? pic.twitter.com/BHwH5abZZ6— Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) 4 maart 2018
Rest in peace Davide ???? #rip #astori pic.twitter.com/rE02EJj1hU— Fabio Cannavaro (@fabiocannavaro) 4 maart 2018
Rest In Heaven ???? #Astori ?????? #shocked pic.twitter.com/94HhCexEsu— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) 4 maart 2018
Everyone at West Ham United is very saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Davide at this difficult time.— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 4 maart 2018
The club is devastated to learn of the death of Davide Astori. The thoughts of everyone at AS Roma are with the player's family, friends and teammates at this terrible and tragic time. pic.twitter.com/vDlL4LIkJr— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 4 maart 2018
Incredulo, una tragedia sono senza parole, ti ho visto crescere e orgoglioso del percorso che stavi facendo. Mi stringo al dolore della famiglia RIP Davide pic.twitter.com/b6alvSRViV— Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) 4 maart 2018
Everybody at Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened at the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team-mates at this time.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 4 maart 2018
Terribly sad news to wake up to. Rest in peace Davide Astori. My thoughts are with his family and friends. And deepest condolences to @acffiorentina ?? pic.twitter.com/YuRmEPKY4W— Nuri Sahin (@nurisahin) 4 maart 2018
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Davide Astori who has passed away at the age of 31https://t.co/0jZmSbh8qU— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 4 maart 2018
Sunday Sadness #RIP https://t.co/eXk38h4FIe— Bafétimbi Gomis (@BafGomis) 4 maart 2018
RIP Davide Astori. Incredibly sad news ??— Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) 4 maart 2018
Riposa in pace Davide Astori .... https://t.co/NMPdWrV0HO— Javier Pastore (@Javi_Pastore) 4 maart 2018
Senza parole. Riposa in pace Davide Astori pic.twitter.com/mukSojB45l— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) 4 maart 2018
?? La #SSLazio, attonita ed incredula, piange la tragica e prematura scomparsa di Davide #Astori
Il Club si unisce al cordoglio della famiglia e della @acffiorentina pic.twitter.com/LM9Q3H8oQN— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) 4 maart 2018
Ogni parola è inutile,riposa in pace Capitano.?? pic.twitter.com/bT25tTKMDb— Alessandro Lucarelli (@criale1991) 4 maart 2018
Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of @acffiorentina captain and Italian international Davide Astori, who passed away suddenly last night. pic.twitter.com/j8X2ZKzv4A— UEFA (@UEFA) 4 maart 2018
Ongelooflijk dit, oma zij altijd dat ze de allerbeste vroeg komen halen, net zoals opa die amper 27 was, Davide, je moet wel een heel goed man geweest zijn, wanneer ze je zo snel komen halen. Ik zal je nooit vergeten, te vroeg, veel te vroeg.
Hopelijk wilde de Heer Davide naast zich hebben. Rust in vrede. Sterkte aan alle nabestaande en ons allen die deze prachtige individuen een warme hart toe dragen in naam van het voetbal.
Vreselijk bericht. Hij was een fantastische verdediger en international.
Toch altijd prachtig om te zien hoe voetbal zo erg verbroedert met zo'n soort gebeurtenissen! Rust in vrede Davide.