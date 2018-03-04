Voetbalwereld reageert verslagen op overlijden Davide Astori (31)

Zondagochtend meldde Fiorentina via de officiële kanalen dat Davide Astori (31) onverwachts is overleden in zijn slaap. De veertienvoudig international annex aanvoerder van La Viola was een geliefd persoon, zowel binnen als buiten Italië. De voetbalwereld reageert geschokt op het overlijden van Astori, zo blijkt uit de reacties op sociale media.

Rest in peace Davide Astori ?????? ?? Our thoughts are with the family and friends #Astori #Fiorentina — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) 4 maart 2018

We’d like to express our deepest condolences to Davide Astori’s family and @acffiorentina. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) 4 maart 2018

Senza parole.. alla fine se ne vanno sempre i migliori... buon viaggio amico mio. RIP ?? pic.twitter.com/BHwH5abZZ6 — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) 4 maart 2018

Everyone at West Ham United is very saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Davide at this difficult time. — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 4 maart 2018

The club is devastated to learn of the death of Davide Astori. The thoughts of everyone at AS Roma are with the player's family, friends and teammates at this terrible and tragic time. pic.twitter.com/vDlL4LIkJr — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 4 maart 2018

Incredulo, una tragedia sono senza parole, ti ho visto crescere e orgoglioso del percorso che stavi facendo. Mi stringo al dolore della famiglia RIP Davide pic.twitter.com/b6alvSRViV — Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) 4 maart 2018

Everybody at Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened at the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team-mates at this time. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 4 maart 2018

Terribly sad news to wake up to. Rest in peace Davide Astori. My thoughts are with his family and friends. And deepest condolences to @acffiorentina ?? pic.twitter.com/YuRmEPKY4W — Nuri Sahin (@nurisahin) 4 maart 2018

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Davide Astori who has passed away at the age of 31https://t.co/0jZmSbh8qU — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 4 maart 2018

RIP Davide Astori. Incredibly sad news ?? — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) 4 maart 2018

Riposa in pace Davide Astori .... https://t.co/NMPdWrV0HO — Javier Pastore (@Javi_Pastore) 4 maart 2018

Senza parole. Riposa in pace Davide Astori pic.twitter.com/mukSojB45l — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) 4 maart 2018

?? La #SSLazio, attonita ed incredula, piange la tragica e prematura scomparsa di Davide #Astori Il Club si unisce al cordoglio della famiglia e della @acffiorentina pic.twitter.com/LM9Q3H8oQN — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) 4 maart 2018

Ogni parola è inutile,riposa in pace Capitano.?? pic.twitter.com/bT25tTKMDb — Alessandro Lucarelli (@criale1991) 4 maart 2018