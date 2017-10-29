Real baalt na verlies tegen promovendus: ‘Iedereen is bezorgd’

Real Madrid leed zondag op bezoek bij Girona een 2-1 nederlaag, waardoor de regerend landskampioen reeds vier en acht punten achterligt op respectievelijk Valencia en Barcelona. Na afloop van het duel in Catalonië was Zinédine Zidane hoopvol dat de twee concurrenten nog kunnen worden achterhaald: "We kunnen dit nog veranderen", aldus de Fransman.

"Er zullen betere tijden en betere wedstrijden komen. Ook de andere teams gaan punten verliezen", zegt de trainer van de Koninklijke tegenover verschillende media. "We hebben onverwachts drie punten verloren, maar we willen nog steeds LaLiga winnen. Ik kan me niet vinden in de constatering dat we slecht hebben gespeeld. Alle spelers deden hun best."

"Ik baal ook namens de spelers, want het waren details waardoor we verloren. We gaan nu naar huis, rusten, en ons klaarstomen voor woensdag (duel met Tottenham Hotspur in de Champions League, red.). De spelers zijn nog steeds gemotiveerd voor LaLiga", verzekert Zidane. Net als zijn trainer realiseert Casemiro zich dat het gat met de andere titelkandidaten groter is geworden.

"Iedereen is bezorgd. Vaak speelden we gelijk, maar creëerden we veel kansen. Vandaag niet", aldus de Braziliaan, die niet als excuus wil aandragen dat Girona met een buitenspeldoelpunt op 2-1 kwam: "Nu zijn er geen excuses. Ze hebben twee keer gescoord, dat is voetbal. We creëerden niet genoeg vandaag. Complimenten aan Girona, zij speelden erg goed."