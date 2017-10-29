Real baalt na verlies tegen promovendus: ‘Iedereen is bezorgd’

Een terechte nederlaag voor Real Madrid?
Real Madrid leed zondag op bezoek bij Girona een 2-1 nederlaag, waardoor de regerend landskampioen reeds vier en acht punten achterligt op respectievelijk Valencia en Barcelona. Na afloop van het duel in Catalonië was Zinédine Zidane hoopvol dat de twee concurrenten nog kunnen worden achterhaald: "We kunnen dit nog veranderen", aldus de Fransman.
"Er zullen betere tijden en betere wedstrijden komen. Ook de andere teams gaan punten verliezen", zegt de trainer van de Koninklijke tegenover verschillende media. "We hebben onverwachts drie punten verloren, maar we willen nog steeds LaLiga winnen. Ik kan me niet vinden in de constatering dat we slecht hebben gespeeld. Alle spelers deden hun best."
Altijd behulpzaam die Cristiano Ronaldo: hier aait hij een tegenstander over de bol 😆😝Geplaatst door voetbalzone op zondag 29 oktober 2017
"Ik baal ook namens de spelers, want het waren details waardoor we verloren. We gaan nu naar huis, rusten, en ons klaarstomen voor woensdag (duel met Tottenham Hotspur in de Champions League, red.). De spelers zijn nog steeds gemotiveerd voor LaLiga", verzekert Zidane. Net als zijn trainer realiseert Casemiro zich dat het gat met de andere titelkandidaten groter is geworden.
"Iedereen is bezorgd. Vaak speelden we gelijk, maar creëerden we veel kansen. Vandaag niet", aldus de Braziliaan, die niet als excuus wil aandragen dat Girona met een buitenspeldoelpunt op 2-1 kwam: "Nu zijn er geen excuses. Ze hebben twee keer gescoord, dat is voetbal. We creëerden niet genoeg vandaag. Complimenten aan Girona, zij speelden erg goed."
Maar, maar, maar Ronaldo is de beste speler van de wereld, waarom laat hij niks zien????
Relatieproblemen 🙈
Ze hebben daarnaast de beste selectie van de spaanse competitie. Het is echt ongelooflijk dat ze zoveel punten verspelen. Daarnaast is ronaldo behoorlijk uit vorm. In de competitie nog bijna niet gescoord.
messi laat ook vaak niks zien dus wat kom je gelijk onzin praten je bent dit niet gewend he dat ronaldo even niet scoord maar gelukkig staat hij er wel in de champions leageu het komt weer allemaal goed real amdrid heeft ook pech dat carvajal gebleseerd is die hakimi brengt echt helemaal niks in de aanval plus marcelo is uit vorm benzema uit vorm ronaldo ook in de competitie maar dat komt wel weer goed kijk naar suarez die man raakt geen bal goed maar die zal echt wel weer gaan scoren als real weer de champions leageu pakt dan snoeren ze wel weer de monden ik heb liever meer dan 80 miljoen euro dan die liga ik was vorige jaar toch echt blijer met de champions leageu dan de liga want de champions leageu pak je niet zomaar
Die ene messi heeft er toch wel anders 12 inliggen dit seizoen
Die ene Messi draagt ook bij in wedstrijden dat hij niet scoort.
ja nu word er wel gekeken naar doelpunten als messi niet aanwezig is stelletje hypocrieten kijk naar de statistieken van ronaldo dan ga je gelijk je mond houden
Was het trouwens een buitenspel goal? Als ik de beelden zo terugzie is de speler van Girona net voorbij Casilla teruggekomen op het moment van schot.
Nieuwe impulsen is wat we nodig hebben, Benzema en Lucas kan echt niet meer.. Bale heb je veel te weinig want zodra hij op stoom is raakt hij geblesseerd.
varane is ook vaak gebleseerd zeg en wat viel die nacho slecht in zeg niet te geloven
“Ik kan me niet vinden in de constatering dat we slecht hebben gespeeld. Alle spelers deden hun best." Als je als coach niet kan constateren dat je team slecht speelt ligt het misschien toch aan jou. Real speelde vandaag echt alsof ze gedwongen moesten spelen, miste de passie waarmee ze het afgelopen seizoen speelden. Erg jammer, want de spanning tussen real en barca vind ik altijd erg leuk maar zoals het er nu naar uitziet zal het niet erg spannend worden tenzij Madrid de knop flink omdraait. Aan de andere kant; stiekem toch ook leuk voor mij als Cule om real punten te zien verspelen.
barca gaat ook niet alles winnen
Real madrid leid weer puntenverlies het draait allemaal niet zo lekker in de la liga maar ik zelf denk dat real madrid beetje uit vorm is. Het verschil is 8 punten met barca maar het kan allemaal nog het is nog maar het begin van het seizoen nog vroeg te zeggen wie kampioen word maar voor barca is dit wel een goeie voordeel.
"ik kan me niet vinden in de constatering dat we slecht hebben gespeeld. Alle spelers deden hun best."
Zijn toch twee heel verschillende dingen. Je kan nog zo je best doen maar er toch niets van bakken.
Daarnaast is het gewoon niet waar dat alle spelers hun best deden. Mentaal laat het gewoon te wensen over.
Ik zie barca in deze vorm niet meer dan 3 punten verspelen dan madrid. Dus real moet beide clasicos winnen om nog kans te maken